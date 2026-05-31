九国大付属高校、3-0で快勝し全国大会出場を決める 底力見せるもと sponsoring team

九国大付属高校サッカー部が、県大会決勝で3-0の快勝を収め、全国大会出場権を獲得した。かつてはリーグ9位に沈んだチームが、弛みない鍛錬と団結によって頂点を掴むまでの軌跡を追う。

三年生のMF 能武麟太朗 を中心とした攻撃が果敢に仕掛けるも、 九国大付 属高校の守備陣は一点の隙も見せず、粘り強いディフェンスで応戦。 GK 古野暖人 の好セーブも連発し、前半を1-0で折り返す。

後半に入ると九国大付の圧倒的な攻撃力が爆発。 途中出場のMF九十九真輝の得点などで追加点を重ね、終了間近まで相手を寄せ付けず、3-0の快勝。 This victory secures their ticket to the national tournament. The team's journey from the bottom of the D1 league three years ago to this triumphant moment underscores a remarkable transformation.

Once struggling with discipline and results, the squad's raw energy has been honed through grueling training, particularly demanding running drills after practice, forging both physical and mental strength. The bitterness of a PK shootout loss to East Fukuoka in the prefectural新人戦 (Newcomer's Tournament) semifinals served as a powerful motivator, fueling a collective desire for revenge.

As captain GK古野暖人 noted, the team's individualistic "I, I" attitude became a strength, with each player harboring the fierce resolve of "I will definitely score" or "I will absolutely lead us to victory," a mindset that coalesced perfectly to drive the championship run. This potent combination of individual talent and unified spirit makes九国大付 a formidable dark horse capable of energizing the entire national competition





gekisaka / 🏆 38. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

九国大付 サッカー 全国大会 高校サッカー 古野暖人 能武麟太朗 チームの団結

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