乃木坂46の4期生金川紗耶が待ち受けている1st写真集先行カット第4弾が公開

アイドルグループ・乃木坂46の4期生、金川紗耷が6月30日に発売する1st写真集のタイトル『好きのグラデーション』(DONUTS／主婦の友社)の先行カット第4弾が公開された。今回の公開されたのは、クロアチア・ドゥブロブニクの海でカヌーを楽しんでいる1枚。本写真集では彼女感を意識して撮影に臨んだやんちゃん。非常にやんちゃな表情を浮かべる、まるで一緒にアクティビティを楽しんでいるようなカットとなっている。女性ファッション誌『Ray』では専属モデルとしても活躍し、‘写真集を出すことが夢のひとつだった’と話す金川の念願のソロ写真集は、美しい自然に囲まれたクロアチア・ドゥブロブニクで撮影された。街の人々の温かさに触れながら、これまで見せたことのないさまざまな表情を多数収録。一緒に旅をしているような気分になれる、等身大の‘やんちゃん’の魅力を詰め込んだ。また、ファッショナブルな衣装からランジェリーや水着まで、抜群のプロポーションを持つ金川だからこそ着こなせる、衣装の数々にもこだわった。くしゃっと笑う自然体なかわいさと、思わず見惚れてしまう洗練された大人の色気。24歳の今だからこそ実現できた、珠玉の写真集となっている。

アイドルグループ・乃木坂46の4期生、金川紗耶（24）が6月30日に発売する1st写真集のタイトル『好きのグラデーション』（DONUTS／主婦の友社）の先行カット第4弾が公開された。

今回の公開されたのは、クロアチア・ドゥブロブニクの海でカヌーを楽しんでいる1枚。 本写真集では‘彼女感’を意識して撮影に臨んだやんちゃん。 まさに‘やんちゃ’な表情を浮かべ、まるで一緒にアクティビティを楽しんでいるようなカットとなっている。 女性ファッション誌『Ray』では専属モデルとしても活躍し、‘写真集を出すことが夢のひとつだった’と話す金川の念願のソロ写真集は、美しい自然に囲まれたクロアチア・ドゥブロブニクで撮影された。

街の人々の温かさに触れながら、これまで見せたことのないさまざまな表情を多数収録。 一緒に旅をしているような気分になれる、等身大の‘やんちゃん’の魅力を詰め込んだ。 ファッショナブルな衣装からランジェリーや水着まで、抜群のプロポーションを持つ金川だからこそ着こなせる、衣装の数々にもこだわった。 くしゃっと笑う自然体なかわいさと、思わず見惚れてしまう洗練された大人の色気。24歳の今だからこそ実現できた、珠玉の写真集となっている





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アイドルグループ乃木坂46 4期生金川紗耶 1St写真集先行カット第4弾 『好きのグラデーション』DONUTS／主婦の友社 クロアチア・ドゥブロブニク海カヌー 愛憎名称を意識した撮影に臨んだやんちゃん 自然体なかわいく、洗練された大人の色気 24歳の今だからこそ実現できた、珠玉の写真集 グループmembers Apa Woman Fashion Hairstyle Groupactivity Hero Shot Small Group Shot Girlsgrouping Professional Photo Shoot Photo Shoot Fashion Photo Shoot Model Beautiful Sun Beach Sunrise Colourful Clothes Fashion Shoot Fashion Photo Actor Emotion Actress Emotion Fashion Shoot Fashion World Fashion Industry Fashion Modelling Brown Hair Hairstyle For Women Hairstyle For Girls Hairstyle For Young Women Hairstyles For Women Hairstyle Options Hairstyle Ideas Haircuts For Women Haircuts For Girls Haircuts For Young Women Hairstyles For Young Women Hairstyles For Teens Hairstyles For Children Female Hair Female Hair Styling Female Hairstyles Life's Enjoyable Moments Smile Face Youth Nice Pretty Beautiful Cute Photography Photoshoot Hollywood Greenfield Sunlight Sunset Nanori Blobnik History Colourful Clothes Trend Colourful Fashions Colourful Fashion Colourful Color Colourful Clothes Fashion Love Popup Colorful Clothes Fashion Isyoku Colorful Clothes Fashion Isyoku Dobudnik Colorful Clothes Fashion Isyoku Isyoku Colorful Clothes Fashion Isyoku Isyoku Dobudnik Colorful Clothes Fashion Isyoku Dobudnik Colorful Clothes Fashion Isyoku Dobudnik Colorful Clothes Fashion Isyoku Dobudnik

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