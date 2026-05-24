中日の今季16度目の負け越し逆転に井上監督の批判、右腕は“あれだけ大量得点されると結果は悪い”

中日は今季16度目の逆転負けを出し、今季ワーストの借金15に到達した。広島との直接対決ではゲーム差を広げられ、最下位に沈んでおり、井上監督はまだ叶わないとのコメントをだしています。

中日は今季16度目の逆転負けで4カード連続の負け越しとなり、今季ワーストの借金15に到達した。 初回に3点を先制。 先発の 高橋宏斗 投手（23）も5回まで無失点の好投でリードを守っていたが、6回に崩れた。

菊池に今季2本目の被本塁打となる2ランを浴びて1点差。 さらに2死から2本の長打と2四球が絡んで逆転を許した。 右腕は「いくら序盤がよくてもあれだけあの回に大量得点されると結果は悪いことになる。 （交流戦に向けて）チームどうこうよりまず自分の問題。

しっかり切り替えていい球を投げられるように頑張ります」と静かに振り返った。 井上監督も逆転を許した6回について「それに尽きるでしょうね」。 先制したものの、中押し、ダメ押し点がなかったことも敗因に挙げた。 右腕については「あの回は四球が2個かな。

カーンと打たれての走者と四球の走者は選手たちもバッテリーも違う。 悪い方が出てしまったかな」と連続四球で出した走者を生還させてしまったことを指摘した。 交流戦前の46試合を15勝30敗1分で終えた。5位広島との直接対決ではゲーム差を広げられ、5位まで4・5ゲーム差の最下位に沈んでいる。 それでも指揮官は「どこかで歯車がかみ合うように。 できるだけ早く持っていきたい」と巻き返しを誓った





nikkansports / 🏆 18. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

野球 中日 負け 逆転 菊池 高橋宏斗

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BTS、アメリカ・スタンフォード公演開催「人生で最高の瞬間を過ごしている」 計15万2000人が熱狂韓国の7人組グループ・BTSが、16日、17日、19日の3日間（現地時間）にわたって、アメリカのスタンフォード・スタジアムで『BTSWORLDTOUR“ARIRANG”INSTANFORD』を開催し、...

Read more »

Offensive Injury Leads Favre to be Considered for Drop (Daily Sports)The sports daily reported that FC Bayern had begun considering dropping Favre, who had been rumored to be released with expensive compensation and recent injury history. Given his high wages exceeding 15 million Euros per year and ongoing muscle-related injuries, the heads of FC Bayern believed that finding a replacement for him would be 'difficult or impossible'. Favre had undergone anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery after suffering a torn ACL and was struggling with tendon problems, causing him to miss games and report pain in his legs. With his performance significantly lacking compared to his previous dominance, it was quite surprising for him to be handed the starting spot in the Champions League round-of-16 match against PSG. Despite his questionable form, Favre put up an attempt against talented opponents like Hakimi and Volland. However, he was harshly criticized for missing a penalty shot for Bayern. Given his uncertain performance and potential return to the national Team of Canada for the 2022 World Cup, many in Bayern's medical team must make a decision.

Read more »

【AS】ダイアモンド☆ユカイ娘16歳田所新菜４位入賞「根性は僕譲り」娘の頑張りに観戦の父涙日本のAS界に若きスター候補が飛び出した。ジュニアでも活躍した田所新菜（16＝井村ASC）がフリーFRで4位入賞。前日のデュエットTRでは額田紗子（22＝井村… - 日刊スポーツ新聞社のニュースサイト、ニッカンスポーツ・コム（nikkansports.com）

Read more »

【AS】父は元プロ野球広島選手の比嘉もえ、アジア大会へ決意「勇気と感動を与えられるように」日本のAS界に若きスター候補が飛び出した。ジュニアでも活躍した田所新菜（16＝井村ASC）がフリーFRで4位入賞。前日のデュエットTRでは額田紗子（22＝井村… - 日刊スポーツ新聞社のニュースサイト、ニッカンスポーツ・コム（nikkansports.com）

Read more »