日本時間12月5日23時から6日5時の間にログインすると、「黄金コミュニティの傘」、「ゴールドストリーク」というラップ、「ホープのリュックサック」というバックアクセサリーを入手できる特典が提供される。

さらに，日本時間12月5日23：00から12月6日5：00までの期間中にログインすると，「黄金コミュニティの傘」，ラップ「ゴールドストリーク」，バックアクセサリー「ホープのリュックサック」が獲得できる。

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