フォートナイトで12月5日から6日にかけてログイン報酬配布
日本時間12月5日23時から6日5時の間にログインすると、「黄金コミュニティの傘」、「ゴールドストリーク」というラップ、「ホープのリュックサック」というバックアクセサリーを入手できる特典が提供される。
さらに，日本時間12月5日23：00から12月6日5：00までの期間中にログインすると，「黄金コミュニティの傘」，ラップ「ゴールドストリーク」，バックアクセサリー「ホープのリュックサック」が獲得できる。
（C）2011, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 3 and UE3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.
Fortnite （C）2018, Epic Games, Inc. Epic Games, Fortnite, Unreal, Unreal Engine 4, UE4, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. The rating icon is a registered trademark of the Entertainment Software Association.
このニュースをすぐに読めるように要約しました。ニュースに興味がある場合は、ここで全文を読むことができます。Read the full story at 4GamerNews
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