フェラーリEV「ルーチェ」発表で株価急落、ブランドアイデンティティに疑問の声

フェラーリの新型EV「ルーチェ」に対する冷ややかな反応で株価が8％超急落。デザインやブランドの方向性に批判が集まり、専門家からは投資家の懸念が反映されたとの声。

イタリアの高級スポーツカーメーカーである フェラーリ の株価が26日に8％以上急落しました。 この急落は、同社が発表した新型 電気自動車 （EV）「 ルーチェ 」に対する投資家や評論家の冷ややかな反応が原因です。

彼らは、フェラーリのブランドアイデンティティーが守られているのか疑問視しています。 ルーチェは価格が55万ユーロ（約64万ドル）で、4ドア5人乗りのEVです。 跳ね馬の紋章で知られるフェラーリにとって、これは急進的な方向転換であり、元アップルのデザイン責任者であるジョナサン・アイブ氏とそのクリエイティブ集団の協力を得て開発されました。 フェラーリ株を保有するアコメアSGRのポートフォリオマネージャー、ファビオ・カルダト氏はロイターに対し、株価の反応は市場の広範な懸念を反映していると指摘しました。

同氏は「フェラーリは現在、デザイン面での失望によって罰せられている状態です。 これに先立ち、ラインナップをEVに拡大することへの大きな懸念も出ていました」と述べています。 イタリアのマッテオ・サルビーニ副首相はX（旧ツイッター）に「（フェラーリには）全く見えない。 これが『イノベーション』だというのか。

（創設者の）エンツォ・フェラーリが何と言うか分かったものではない」と投稿しました。 また、2014年に激しい対立の末に退任するまで20年以上にわたりフェラーリで様々な指導的立場を務めたルカ・コルデーロ・ディ・モンテゼーモロ氏は、新モデルはフェラーリの歴史に対する裏切りだと断言しました。 イタリア語で「光」を意味するルーチェは、第4四半期に納車が開始される予定です。 このモデルは、高級車販売に占めるEVの割合が拡大している中国などの新市場を標的としています。

フェラーリのEV参入は、従来の内燃機関に対するこだわりを持つブランドにとって大きな転機ですが、そのデザインや方向性に対する批判が株価に影響を与えています。 今後の納車開始後の市場反応や、ブランドイメージの維持が焦点となるでしょう。 フェラーリはこれまで、排気音やエンジン性能を重視してきましたが、EV化によってそれらが失われることへの懸念が投資家の間で広がっています。 また、高額な価格設定も顧客の受け入れに影響を与える可能性があります。

中国市場はEV需要が高い一方で、現地の競合メーカーも多く、フェラーリが差別化を図れるかが鍵となります。 フェラーリの歴史と伝統を尊重しつつ、新技術を取り入れるバランスが求められています。 今回の株価急落は、自動車業界全体のEVシフトにおけるブランド戦略の難しさを浮き彫りにしました。 フェラーリは今後、ルーチェの改良や追加モデルの投入により、投資家の信頼を取り戻す必要があります。

また、デザインに対する批判に対して、ジョナサン・アイブ氏の関与が逆効果にならないよう注意が必要です。 伝統と革新の両立は容易ではありませんが、フェラーリがどのように対応するかが注目されます





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フェラーリ 株価急落 電気自動車 ルーチェ ブランドアイデンティティ

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