A profile of the singer-songwriter, PionicoPie, along with her representative songs.

NEWS TEXT: ピノキオピーさんは、「すろぉもぉしょん」や「神っぽいな」などの知られる彗キャリアのボカロP。 ニコニコ動画やYoutubeにてボカロ曲を発表し、楽曲提供やイラストやMVの制作も行っています。

本稿では、ピノキオピーさんの活動や代表曲をご紹介します。 PionicoPieさんは、2009年に活動を開始し、2012年に1stアルバム「ObscureQuestions」でメジャーデビューしています。 ピノキオピーさんの代表曲は「すろぉもぉしょん」「神っぽいな」です。 これらの曲はMusic,Lyrics,Video,Illustration：ピノキオピーで提供されています。

また、PionicoPieさんは匿名MMusic,Lyrics,Video,Illustration：ピノキオピーではVocal：初音ミク、ARuFaアタシは問題作Music：ピノキオピーという曲もあります。 この曲はVocal：Adoで提供されております。 PionicoPieさんは公式サイトやTwitterアカウントを「公式X」でフォローすることができます。 さらに、作品名はプロジェクトセカイカラフルステージ！ スケジュール2020年9月30日（水）～配信開始です。 それではまた





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