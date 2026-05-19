ドレスアップのヒントあり！TOYO TIRES（トーヨータイヤ）ブースで注目したいクオがルノーカッティングーグーなのだ

印象的なデザインと‘遊べる空間’を持つルノーカッティングーグー。プレイカードは、1.3リッターの直噴ガソリンターボや1.5リッターの直噴ディーゼルターボの2種類から選択できる。 さらに7速AT＋FF（前輪駆動）を組み合わせ、快適な上達が楽しめます。 さらに、ト RANTO（バイクを運ぶ車両） życiエンが製作した特注ベッドシステムを使えば、車中泊できそうです。 これらの機能やデザインは様々なカラーで使用できるだけでなく、あらゆる年代のカングーにはマッチします。また、トーヨータイヤは、『OPEN COUNTRY H／T II』と合わせるところ、さらにアクセントが加わります。

ドレスアップの‘ヒント’が満載！ TOYO TIRES （トーヨータイヤ）のブースでは、 車中泊仕様 の‘ オプカングー ’（#オプカンgoo）に注目です。 ルノー ‘カングー’ は、個性的なデザインに‘遊べる空間’を備えたフレンチMPV（マルチパーパスビークル）。

パワートレインは、1.3リッターの直噴ガソリンターボ（131ps・240Nm）もしくは1.5リッターの直噴ディーゼルターボ（116ps・270Nm）に、7速AT＋FF（前輪駆動）を組み合わせます。 コラボ車の‘オプカングー’では、フルラッピングされた‘トーヨーブルー’が目をひきます。 カングーといえば、“幸せのイエロー”のイメージが強いですが、マットなブルーも意外に似合います。 サイドミラー／フューエルカバー／バックゲートなど、随所におごられたトリコロールカラーは、まさにド真ん中のストライク。

肉球やテープ風のラッピングデザインといった遊び心も、小粋なアクセントになっています。 ホワイトレターがまぶしいトーヨータイヤ ‘オープンカントリー H／T II’ と、それを際立たせるホイールは、あらゆるカラー＆年代のカングーにマッチしそうです。 一方、車中泊用の特注ベッドシステムは、トランポ（バイクを運ぶ車両）を得意とする‘OGUshow’ （オグショー）が製作





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TOYO TIRES ルーノーカングー 車中泊仕様 オプカングー 特注ベッドシステム Ogushow トーヨータイヤOPEN COUNTRY H／T II

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