シーライオン6: 短時間試乗や長距離実走でも見えてくる違い - USB端子の位置が目を拝む

シムネ電気 vůdyのシーライオン6は、試乗会レベルの短時間試乗と長距離の実走で、見えてくることは変わってくる。USB端子の位置は前にタイプAとタイプCの1ポートずつ用意されているが、センターコンソール下の奥まった場所にあるため使いにくい。またドライビングポジションは悪くないが、アクセル踏みや速度安定性の点に若干不満があり、 belgesirantsとの違いも出てくる。 przeszłościalangocheek yahan yahaona UCLAOCCGAOoOOOOOottompewrodeol,

シーライオン6には以前の試乗会で触れていたが、4WDは今回が初めて。 しかも試乗会レベルの短時間試乗と、雨あり渋滞あり山道ありの長距離実走とでは、見えてくるものがまるで違う。

カタログや短時間試乗では見逃せても、ロングランでは誤魔化せない部分が必ず出る。 象徴的だったのがUSBポートの位置。 フロントにはタイプAとタイプCがそれぞれ1ポートずつ備わるが、これがセンターコンソール下の奥まった場所にある。 はっきり言って使いにくい。

USBケーブルを差すのも、USBメモリーを抜き差しするのも、いちいち手探りでやるしかない。 一方でドライビングポジションは悪くない。 ステアリングはチルト＆テレスコ、運転席は8ウェイ電動調整で、姿勢はかなり正確に合わせ込める。 シートは見た目にスポーティではないが、長距離で身体を預けると案外しっかりしている。

派手さはないが、実用上はきちんと仕事をするタイプである。 また、ラゲッジスペースも広く、多くの荷物を載せる。 Yokohamaを発ち、和歌山県紀の川へ向かう。 試乗車は前日から使われていたため、出発時のSOCは93％。

メーター表示の航続距離はガソリン分が818km、総航続距離が894kmで、数字のうえでは余裕がある。 エアコンはオン、回生ブレーキは強、SOC設定は25％でスタートした





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