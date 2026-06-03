みん就調査、NTTデータが17年連続1位 IT業界新卒人気企業ランキング2026

就職サイト「みん就」が発表したIT業界新卒就職人気企業ランキングで、NTTデータが17年連続でトップに。生成AIへの積極的な導入や給与面での評価が背景に。サイバーエージェントが初のトップ10入りなど、トレンドの変化が明らかに。

就職活動中の大学生を支援するコミュニティサイト「 みん就 」が、来春卒業予定の学生を対象に実施した「 IT業界 新卒就職 人気企業 ランキング 」の結果を発表した。 この調査は2010年に始まり、今回で17回目を迎え、2025年4月から2026年3月にかけて合計6670人から回答を得て、ノミネートした248社の中から学生が志望企業5〜7社を選択する方式で行われた。

その結果、NTTデータが17年連続で1位を获得し、2位には前年5位から上昇したSky、3位に富士通が続いた。 NTTデータが高い支持を得た理由として、最先端技術への積極的な投資といった経営姿勢に加え、高度な知識を持つIT人材に対して「年収3000万円以上」を提示できる人事制度が学生から高く評価されたとみられる。

SkyはテレビCMなどによる認知度向上に加え、多岐にわたるソフトウェア開発の実績から「幅広い業界に関われる」との魅力が支持された。4位は伊藤忠テクノソリューションズ、5位SCSK、6位野村総合研究所、7位サイバーエージェント、8位日本電気（NEC）、9位アクセンチュア、10位トヨタシステムズの順だった。 このうちサイバーエージェントは初めてトップ10入りを果たし、給与水準の大幅な引き上げやAI分野への巨額投資が要因と分析される。 野村総合研究所とアクセンチュアも昨年から順位を上げてトップ10に加わった。

みん就は今回の傾向について「これまで学生は福利厚生など働き方の柔軟性を重視していたが、今回の卒業生は生成AI（人工知能）を積極的に導入・活用していることを企業評価の軸とする傾向がある」と指摘した。

Furthermore, the survey highlights a notable shift in student priorities, with a growing emphasis on companies' commitment to generative AI adoption as a key factor in their employment decisions, reflecting the evolving technological landscape and its impact on career preferences among the upcoming graduate cohort.

This detailed ranking not only showcases the perennial strength of traditional IT giants like NTT Data but also signals the rising prominence of firms that have strategically invested in next-generation technologies and competitive compensation structures.

The ascent of CyberAgent, for instance, underscores the appeal of aggressive AI investments and improved salary packages, while the improved positions of Nomura Research Institute and Accenture indicate a broader acknowledgment of their adaptability and forward-looking strategies.

Meanwhile, the consistent top performance of NTT Data is attributed to its dual focus on cutting-edge technology integration and lucrative career prospects for high-skilled professionals.

These trends collectively suggest that the IT sector's attractiveness to new graduates is increasingly defined by a combination of financial incentives, technological innovation, and the perceived stability and growth potential offered by leading firms.

In light of these findings, both job seekers and industry observers may infer that future rankings could see further movement as companies continue to refine their approaches to talent acquisition in an era dominated by artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The methodology of the survey, which allows students to select multiple preferred companies, ensures a nuanced reflection of genuine interest rather than mere name recognition, thereby providing valuable insights into the evolving priorities of the next generation of IT professionals in Japan





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みん就 IT業界 新卒就職 ランキング NTTデータ 生成AI サイバーエージェント

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