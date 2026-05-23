【2022プロ野球】4連勝した阪神、巨人との3連敗入り。ヤクルトが快勝、広島が逆転…｜共同通信

阪神が4連勝した。試合内容や内容とは別に、関連 sportspeople も表記されている。

阪神が4連勝。0-0の五回に新人立石の2点打で均衡を破り、六回は木浪の適時打で加点した。 村上は制球、球威ともに申し分なく、今季初完投を無四球の3安打完封で果たして3勝目。 巨人は一回の逸機が痛く、3連敗となった。

ヤクルトが先発全員の11安打で快勝し、貯金を今季最多の11とした。 一回にオスナ、古賀の適時打など打者一巡の猛攻で6点を奪った。 高梨が7回無失点で4勝目。 DeNAは先発の入江が誤算で、投打にいいところがなかった。

広島が逆転勝ち。2-3の四回に石原のソロで追い付き、七回に坂倉の適時二塁打で勝ち越し。 九回にはモンテロの適時打で加点した。 森下が6回3失点で今季3勝目。 中日は大野が6回3失点と粘るも、2番手の吉田が打たれた。

西武がオリックス戦の連敗を6で止めた。 二回にカナリオの適時打で先制し、2-1の五回は長谷川の適時二塁打などで2点。 五回途中から継投で逃げ切り、2番手の上田がプロ初勝利。 オリックスは高島が四回途中2失点で未勝利。

ソフトバンクが16安打11得点の大勝で勝率5割に復帰。0-1の三回に近藤、柳田の適時打などで4点を奪い、六回は近藤が2点二塁打。 終盤も得点を重ねた。 松本晴が3勝目。 日本ハムは3併殺打と拙攻が目立ち、このカード7連敗。

ロッテが逆転勝ちで3連勝。2-6の九回1死満塁から小川、友杉、西川の3連続適時打などで一挙5点を奪い、試合をひっくり返した。4番手の益田が今季初白星。 横山が15セーブ目。 楽天は抑えの藤平が大きく崩れて5連敗。 〔共同





nikkei_sports / 🏆 124. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2022プロ野球 阪神 巨人 ヤクルト 広島 西武 ロッテ 楽天

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