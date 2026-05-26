『World of Tanks: HEAT』 プラットフォーム横断リリース クロスプレイ＆エージェント式ヒーローシューター

5月26日、ウォーゲーミングは独立新作『World of Tanks: HEAT』をPC、PlayStation 5、Xbox Series X|S、NVIDIA GeForce NOWで正式リリースし、クロスプラットフォームプレイとクロスプログレッションを実現。シーズン0では無料ウィークリーバトルパス5つと5門の車輌、3名のエージェントが登場。

ウォーゲーミングは本日、独立新作の戦車系 ヒーローシューター 『World of Tanks: HEAT』を複数プラットフォームで正式リリースした。 PC版はWargaming Game CenterおよびSteamで、 ゲーム 機版はPlayStation 5とXbox Series X|S、さらにクラウドゲーミングサービスNVIDIA GeForce NOWで同時配信され、完全な クロスプラットフォーム プレイとクロスプログレッションを実現した。

これにより、プレイヤーは自分の所有するデバイスに関わらず、一度取得したスキルや装備を無条件に引き継ぐことが可能となり、マルチデバイス環境での継続的なプレイが容易になった。 本作は従来の『World of Tanks』シリーズとは別構造の独立タイトルとして設計され、リリース直後から「シーズン0」という期間を設けて大規模な内容を投入している。 シーズン0では、5種類の無料ウィークリーバトルパスと5門の新車輌が登場し、プレイヤーは多彩な報酬を獲得できるようになっている。

特に注目すべきは、プレイヤーが選択できる3人のエージェント：ディフェンダーのチョッパー（M1E1）、アタッカーのケント（XM1 90）、スナイパーのハウンド（Leo 1A6A1）である。 各エージェントは独自の技能と戦術的役割を持ち、チーム編成や戦術構築の幅を大きく広げている。 また、シーズン0に登場する無料ウィークリーバトルパスは、プレイヤーが月ごとに挑むことで新たな報酬をアンロックできる仕組みで、継続的なプレイを促している。

ゲーム側の技術面では、Xbox Series XとPlayStation 5でのプレイが特筆される。4K出力時に最大1080pまでの動的内部解像度スケーリングを採用し、60FPSを目指す標準Performance Modeと、画質を重視した4K出力で30FPSを狙うQuality Modeを選択できる。 これにより、ハードウェアに応じてパフォーマンスとビジュアルのバランスを柔軟に調整できる。 また、Xbox Series Sは1080pで60FPSをターゲットにゲームを実行し、低スペックでも快適なプレイが可能となる。

『World of Tanks: HEAT』は、従来の一括更新型の戦車ゲームから離れ、ヒーロー型のキャラクターとレベルアップシステムを導入した点が大きな特徴だ。 プレイヤーはエージェントごとに異なるスキルツリーを完成させることで、自分のプレイスタイルをさらに深めることができる。 さらに、コスト面でも低コストで始められる無料プレイ方式を採用しており、フリーロードという側面は新規ユーザーを獲得しやすくしている。

ウォーゲーミングは今後、さらにコンテンツを充実させることを約束し、定期的に新しいバトルパスや車輌を投入していく計画を明らかにした。 ウォーゲーミングのページや公式Discordサーバーで最新情報が公開されているため、プレイヤーは常に最新情報をチェックしやすい環境が整っている





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World Of Tanks: HEAT クロスプラットフォーム ヒーローシューター シーズン0 エージェント

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戦車系ヒーローシューター『World of Tanks: HEAT』PC・コンソール向けに本日5月26日リリースウォーゲーミングジャパン合同会社のプレスリリース（2026年5月26日 16時01分）戦車系ヒーローシューター『World of Tanks: HEAT』PC・コンソール向けに本日5月26日リリース

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