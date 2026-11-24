続く投稿で「自分達ならではの独特な味わいのものを作っている」との報告もしています。

GTAVI-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real. probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history, i mean it. scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle. cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, imma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now.seriously though i think we're doing something of our own, with a different unique flavor.

GTA is impressive in a way all great art is, it expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed