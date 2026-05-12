４月にリニューアルした『ラヴィット！』（TBS系）は、本編のつまらなさが話題になる中、アフタートークの人気が逆に高まっている現象が浮かび上がってきた。視聴者からは「本編はクイズが多すぎる」「アフタートークが面白い」といった声が上がっており、芸人たちの自然な悪ふざけが Melayu Khidmat している

４月のリニューアル以降、『 ラヴィット！ 』（ TBS 系）は“ヒルナンデス化”により、骨抜きにされたと指摘されており、SNSでは「つまらなくなった」と嘆く声が以前と比べて減り、コアな視聴者の間で新たな暗黙の了解が形成されつつある。

視聴者の目当てはもはや１週間の名場面ダイジェストではなく、その後に放送される「アフタートーク」に移っているのだ。 現在は平日朝の生放送では当たり障りのないクイズやグルメ情報が中心で、芸人たちもボケの度合いを探り探りの状態が続いている。 リニューアル後、1ヶ月が経ち、芸人たちも徐々にボケのノリを掴みつつあるが、まだかつてのような迫力には至っていない。 しかし、本編が終わると、アフタートークでは彼らが水を得た魚のように元気よく活動し、かつての『ラヴィット！

』が持っていた「無法地帯」のわちゃわちゃした雰囲気が再現されることが多い。 先週の放送では本編とアフタートークの熱量の差が歴然としていた。 例えば風間俊介が全力で挑戦したシーンがあえてスローモーションで繰り返され、スタジオの笑いを誘う見事な構成が披露された。 ある日、来週誕生日を迎えるニューヨーク・嶋佐和也へ向けた熱いイジリが送られた場面や、これを視聴者が楽しみにするなどの証拠が挙げられるだろう。

本編では「主婦層にウケないから」と敬遠されがちな芸人たちの純粋な悪ふざけが、アフタートークでは凝縮され、その熱量は睾丸を豊かにしてくれるほどの内容となっており、一部の視聴者から熱狂的に支持を受けている。 さらに、この番組のリニューアルによる変化は、視聴率や各種の反応数で明確に―なると見られている結果が挙げられるとされる。 だがその一方で、毎週放送される『ラヴィット！ 』は、かつてないほど低迷しており、この局面でサポートできるのは、残されたマニアック層を中心にした強い信頼という行動である。

その理由は、もはや番組の本編ですら唯一の活気となっていないから、あるいはテレビというメディアそのものに対する信頼が大きく失われているためでもあり、芸人の自然な反応に掛けられた期待値を中央権威性と法的要求のバランスで満たせなかったことが指摘される。 しかしながら、視聴者たちのウエイト部分に対する貴重な雰囲気作りが即座に再現されるべき状況がありうることが重要と思われる





zakdesk / 🏆 57. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ラヴィット！ TBS クイズ アフタートーク 芸人

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