S-GAMEは，アクションゲーム「Phantom Blade Zero」の最新アップデート（バージョン1.0304629）を2026年11月28日に配信すると発表した。今回のアップデートでは，ゲーム…

Hey everyone! Patch 1.0304629 goes live across all platforms on November 27 . The patch fixes bugs that could stop players from completing certain quests, obtaining certain items, or progressing through some areas.

It also addresses spots where characters could get stuck. The update corrects stat calculation errors that affected how certain weapons and accessories performed in combat, and improves input feedback, performance, and stability.

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Read the full patch notes at https://t.co/QLE1UTrrosPCIe 5.0やDRAMキャッシュはゲームにとって有利なのか？ SandiskのSSD 3製品で調べたPC用内蔵SSDの実力