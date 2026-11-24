NEKCOM Entertainmentは本日，開発中のアクションRPG「昭和米国物語」の発売日を2027年10月28日に延期すると発表した。発表によると，ゲーム内容の開発は完了しているものの，品質…

バカゲーやネタゲーの領域を通り越して，予想をはるかに超える悪ふざけに震える。

「昭和米国物語」は，ぶっ飛びすぎて笑いが止まらない［プレイレポ］Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and"SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

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Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and"SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

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Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and"SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

「ディフェンスゲームの暴君になった：LAST STAGE」は，とにかく原作の世界観を大事にする。 開発チームにインタビュー［G-STAR 2026］