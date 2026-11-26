ブルーイのハッピースナップ ブルーイのハッピースナップ ブルーイのハッピースナップ 配信元 セガ 配信日 2026/11/26 ブルーイたちとブリスベンを駆け巡る『ブルーイのハッピースナップ…

株式会社セガは、Gameloft Brisbaneが手掛けるアドベンチャー『ブルーイのハッピースナップ』のPlayStation 5、Nintendo Switch 2、Nintendo Switch向けパッケージ版を、本日2026年11月26日（木）に発売開始しました。

BLUEY TM and BLUEY character logos TM & （C） Ludo Studio Pty Ltd 2018. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC logo TM & （C） BBC 1996 （C） 2026 Gameloft. Gameloft and the Gameloft logo are trademarks of Gameloft in the U.S. and/or other countries.

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BLUEY TM and BLUEY character logos TM & （C） Ludo Studio Pty Ltd 2018. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC logo TM & （C） BBC 1996 （C） 2026 Gameloft. Gameloft and the Gameloft logo are trademarks of Gameloft in the U.S. and/or other countries.