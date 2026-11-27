Epic Gamesは本日（2026年11月27日），「フォートナイト」のアイテムショップに並ぶ今週の新商品と登場日を公開した。11月28日（日本時間）には，「ドキドキ文芸部！」のモニカ，サヨリ，ナ…

（C）2011, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 3 and UE3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

（C）2011, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 3 and UE3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

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