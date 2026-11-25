Epic Gamesは，「Unreal Engine 6」に向けたAI活用の成果を公開した。5か月で開発方針を転換した同社は，「フォートナイト」の2万以上のBlueprintのVerse移植にAIを…

が明らかにしたのは，「フォートナイト」のバトルロイヤルモードを使った移植実験の成果だ。 数年がかりになると想定されていた2万以上のBlueprintの移植作業にAIを活用したところ，わずか2週間で約300万行のVerseコードで構成されるプロトタイプが動作する段階に達した。

現在はパフォーマンスやメモリ使用量，アーキテクチャの検証を進めているという。 （C）2011, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 3 and UE3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

Also read 米銀、ＡＩエージェント「暴走」防止へ管理厳格化 遮断に備えＢＣＰも｜Infoseekニュース

（C）2011, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 3 and UE3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

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Fortnite （C）2018, Epic Games, Inc. Epic Games, Fortnite, Unreal, Unreal Engine 4, UE4, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. The rating icon is a registered trademark of the Entertainment Software Association.

All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. （C）2018, Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite, the Fortnite logo, Unreal, Unreal Engine 4 and UE4 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.