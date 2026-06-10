「キングダムハーツ」シリーズのNintendo Switch Cloud Version販売終了、ダウンロード版の販売も発表

スクウェア・エニックスは6月9日に、Nintendo Switch Cloud Versionの「キングダムハーツ」シリーズについて、同日をもって販売終了したと発表した。すでに購入済みの場合、2027年6月9日まではプレイ可能だ。Nintendo Switch 2向けにダウンロード版が10月8日より販売されることも発表された。

スクウェア・エニックスは6月9日、 Nintendo Switch Cloud Version の「 キングダムハーツ 」シリーズについて、同日をもって販売終了したと発表。 すでに購入済みの場合、2027年6月9日まではプレイ可能だ。

それに代わり、Nintendo Switch 2向けにダウンロード版が10月8日より販売される。 クラウド版を所有していた場合は、セーブデータを引き継いでダウンロード版を割引価格で購入できるという。 対象タイトルは以下の通りだ。

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version、Nintendo Switch Cloud Version所有者向け割引対象タイトル、Nintendo Switch 2版 KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue、Nintendo Switch 2版 KINGDOM HEARTS Collection また、シリーズ最新作「KINGDOM HEARTS IV（キングダムハーツ4）」の対応プラットフォームも発表。 PlayStation 5／Nintendo Switch 2／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam／Epic Games Store）となる。

シリーズ最新作の対応プラットフォームはPlayStation 5、Nintendo Switch 2、Xbox Series X|S、PC（Steam、Epic Games Store）となる。 シリーズの新作がPlayStation 5、Nintendo Switch 2、Xbox Series X|S、PC（Steam、Epic Games Store）でリリースされることが発表された





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キングダムハーツ Nintendo Switch Cloud Version ダウンロード版 Nintendo Switch 2 Playstation 5

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