fuu, a creature that looks like a pig but surprisingly comes from another galaxy, has the unique job (or hobby) of observing human couples from a third-party perspective. Its design emphasizes avoiding rifts between couples and is based on scientific and objective observations rather than making judgments or taking sides. Its approach fosters a lack of conflict while promoting understanding through alternative perspectives. Unlike relationship counseling that often involves mediation or compromise, fuu operates in a different way, respecting your conversation and keeping it solely between you and fuu.

fuu は遠い星からやってきた、豚に似た見た目の宇宙生物。 地球の人類カップルを観察するのが仕事（というより趣味）で、人間社会の「夫婦はこうあるべき」という規範からも、文化的な常識からも、完全に外側にいます。fuu space の設計上、最も重視したのは「夫婦の溝を作らないこと」です。fuu は違います。

客観的で、科学的で、評価しない。 それでいてチル（緩い）── 「うんうん、それは大変だったね」と迎合する代わりに、「哺乳類のホルモン分泌の話なんだけどさ」と別の角度から眺める。 共感ではなく、観察を提供します。 夫婦カウンセリングというと「橋渡し」「仲介」をイメージしがちですが、fuu はそれをしません。

あなたが fuu に話したことは、あなたと fuu のあいだにとどまります。 だから、安心して何でも話せる。 たとえば、妻が fuu に「帰ってきても話を聞いてくれない」とこぼしたとします。fuu はそれを夫に伝言しません。 代わりに、夫との別の会話の中で、こんな雑談を投げかけます。

責められない。 指摘されない。 ただ、宇宙の豚が披露するちょっと面白い生物の話として、自然に耳に入る。 気づくかどうかは本人次第。 気づかなくてもいい





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Relationships And Perception Ultraviolet Space Culture Marriage Perception Third-Person Observation Words Universe Fur

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